Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledges support for Trans Mountain: ‘That pipeline is going to get built’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Edmonton and the Trans Mountain Pipeline is top of mind for those in the city, as well as the prime minister.

Trudeau told 630 CHED’s Ryan Jespersen Show that the situation between British Columbia and Alberta is a situation that may require federal intervention.

“Provinces have differences of opinion and different approaches all the time, and one of the reasons we have a national government to oversee national interests is to step up for the interested of all Canadians, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

READ MORE: Alberta premier says B.C. will face consequences over plan to ban increased oil shipments

On Wednesday, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley vowed retaliation after B.C. proposed banning the expansion of oil imports unless shippers prove they can clean up spills. That poses a big threat to Alberta’s recovering economy.

LISTEN: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with 630 CHED

View link »

Trudeau said it’s important to get Alberta oil to foreign markets with what he calls “responsible projects like the Trans Mountain.”

“We can’t be simply trapped in the American market. That’s why getting this pipeline built, which has been waited for a long time, is something that this government is serious about.”

READ MORE: B.C. gears up for potential legal battle with Alberta over pipelines

Trudeau added the federal regulatory process already addressed the issues that B.C. is concerned about.

“We were assured, and we did the science and we did the research, the Kinder Morgan pipeline is not a danger to the B.C. coast,” he said. “Particularly not, given the billions of dollars we’ve invested in the Oceans Protections Plan.

“That pipeline going to get built.”

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau to bring town hall tour to Edmonton Thursday

Trudeau has a number of stops to make while he is in Edmonton. He will pay a visit to the Mill Woods Senior Association and visit the Tawa Park Drainage Improvements site.

Then, at 7 p.m., Trudeau will field questions from Edmontonians as part of his national town hall tour. Find out full details, including how to attend, here.