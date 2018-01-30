Justin Trudeau to bring town hall tour to Edmonton Thursday

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will bring his town hall tour to Edmonton’s MacEwan University.

Trudeau’s sixth stop on his cross-country tour will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and anyone wishing to attend is encouraged to arrive early as access is granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The check-in area will be on the second floor of the Robbins Health Learning Centre at 10910 104 Avenue. There, the public will check belongings and receive wristbands. Large coats, jackets and bags will not be permitted inside the David Atkinson Gymnasium and there will be a mandatory coat check in place.

The university says there will be no preferential treatment given to MacEwan students, staff or faculty and while people must register to attend, registration does not guarantee admission.

Those taking evening classes at the university are encouraged to come early as traffic and parking at the venue will be busier than usual.