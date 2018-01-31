Warrant issued for suspect in shooting incident in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in relation to a shooting incident in the central Alberta city on Jan. 18.

At around 10:30 p.m., police were called after shots were fired in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood.

The shooting happened at an apartment building in the area of 59 Street and 55 Avenue in Red Deer. Several units, nearby residences and vehicles were damaged in what police are calling a “targeted incident.”

A 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were taken into custody at the scene, but police believed there were more suspects after several people were seen fleeing the area. One or more may have suffered a gunshot wound, police said.

Police are now looking for Kareem Lujmea Cummings. The 25-year-old is described as six feet tall, 250 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. He often has short facial hair and may have an injury to one of his legs.

Residents are asked to not approach Cummings if they see him, instead police are asking witnesses to call RCMP immediately at 403-343-5575. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Police executed a search warrant in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood on Tuesday where they found a homemade explosive device. Police do not believe that investigation is related to the Jan. 18 shooting.