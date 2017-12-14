Red Deer home invasion a case of mistaken identity: RCMP

It was a scary start to the day for a Red Deer family as RCMP believe they were wrongly targeted in a home invasion.

The home owners said it was around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when four masked men – one carrying a machete – forced their way inside and assaulted them. The man and woman told police that when they told the men that there were children in the house, the group said they had the wrong home and fled.

The children were not involved in the assault.

“This targeting of the wrong home was obviously a terrifying experience for these citizens,” Insp. Gerald Grobmeier said.

Police believe the home invasion was a targeted assault – but on the wrong home. The homeowners did not know the group, a release issued Thursday afternoon said.

According to RCMP, most home invasions in Red Deer are related to the drug trade.

“Every day, RCMP gather intelligence and analytics on criminals involved in the drug trade as part of our crime reduction strategies and we are bringing the weight of that knowledge to this investigation,” Grobmeier said.

RCMP are now looking to speak to anyone who may have information about this assault. Information can be provided to the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575, or through Crime Stoppers.