2 impaired driving arrests in Red Deer, one with 8-year-old boy in vehicle

Red Deer RCMP said they arrested two women on the weekend in two separate impaired driving incidents. One involved a collision with a cement flowerbed; the other arrest was made with a child in the vehicle, RCMP said.

Both took place in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 9. RCMP said the drivers were stopped thanks to tips from the public.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a collision downtown. It was reported to police that a Chevrolet Silverado, heading north on 49 Avenue, drove through the Ross Street intersection and onto a raised cement flowerbed.

The 35-year-old woman driving the truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She faces “numerous criminal charges including impaired driving,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Officers later determined the same truck was involved in an alleged hit and run in a south-end parking lot. RCMP said witnesses tried to flag the vehicle down, but the driver left the scene.

The second arrest happened after 2:15 a.m.

RCMP were called about an erratic driver in a Jeep Cherokee in the Normandeau neighbourhood. They were called a short time later about a vehicle hitting two parked vehicles and a house in the Glendale area.

Officers found the suspect vehicle but when they tried to stop it, the Jeep drove away.

Officers found the Jeep again on Kerry Wood Drive but it “briefly sped past police before coming to a stop nearby,” RCMP said.

RCMP conducted a high-risk arrest and took a 37-year-old woman into custody.

An eight-year-old boy was in the vehicle at the time of the arrest, RCMP said.

That woman is now facing “numerous criminal charges including impaired driving,” according to Red Deer RCMP.

The women’s names are not being released since the charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

“These are disappointing investigations and the people involved are incredibly lucky that no one was seriously hurt or killed,” Sgt. Kevin Halwa said. “Those sort of injuries are sad at any time of the year but during the Christmas season, the tragedy is always magnified and puts a real damper on what should be a joyous time of the year.”