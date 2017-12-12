Crime
December 12, 2017 4:37 pm

RCMP believe man impersonated police and pulled over teen in Red Deer

By Web Producer  Global News

RCMP believe someone impersonated police to pull over a driver in Red Deer on Dec. 4, 2017.

File/Global News
A A

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help identify someone they believe pretended to be a police officer and pulled over a vehicle on Dec. 4.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., police were called about a 16-year-old boy who had just been stopped by someone impersonating a police officer. He was pulled over near Highway 595 and 30 Avenue by a vehicle with flashing red and blue lights.

When the teen pulled over, the suspect approached him and asked for his licence, insurance and registration.

When the 16-year-old driver asked him to show police identification, the suspect fled and drove away north on 30 Avenue.

RCMP responded but couldn’t find the suspect vehicle. It’s described as a white Crown Victoria car with body damage and a red and blue light bar. It didn’t have a licence plate.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a large, muscular build, red hair and a long, red beard. He was wearing a plaid shirt, dark pants and a dark brown toque at the time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at (403) 343-5575.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
30 Avenue
Highway 595
impersonating police
Police impersonation
Red Deer RCMP
Red Deer traffic stop
white Crown Victoria

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News