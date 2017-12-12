RCMP believe man impersonated police and pulled over teen in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public to help identify someone they believe pretended to be a police officer and pulled over a vehicle on Dec. 4.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., police were called about a 16-year-old boy who had just been stopped by someone impersonating a police officer. He was pulled over near Highway 595 and 30 Avenue by a vehicle with flashing red and blue lights.

When the teen pulled over, the suspect approached him and asked for his licence, insurance and registration.

When the 16-year-old driver asked him to show police identification, the suspect fled and drove away north on 30 Avenue.

RCMP responded but couldn’t find the suspect vehicle. It’s described as a white Crown Victoria car with body damage and a red and blue light bar. It didn’t have a licence plate.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a large, muscular build, red hair and a long, red beard. He was wearing a plaid shirt, dark pants and a dark brown toque at the time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at (403) 343-5575.