2 pounds of cocaine seized in Red Deer

An investigation that began in December in Red Deer has resulted in RCMP seizing over two pounds of what is believed to be cocaine.

The investigation was launched on Dec. 8 as a result of “intelligence gathered by their drug investigators” a release from RCMP said on Friday.

On Jan. 4, police arrested a suspect in north Red Deer during a traffic stop. A search warrant was executed on the suspect’s Highland Green apartment shortly after 11:30 a.m. the same day.

During the search of the apartment police said they seized 37 ounces of cocaine, along with paraphernalia “consistent with drug trafficking.”

“RCMP officers seized about 1,040 grams, much of it packed into one-ounce packages, and when you consider that a gram of cocaine contains about five individual doses, we took a lot of drugs off the streets last week,” Insp. Gerald Grobmeier said. “The amount of cocaine we seized could equal between 5,200 and 15,000 individual doses, depending on how a dealer cut it with other filler.”

Chuot Le, 57, faces one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He’s scheduled to be in Red Deer Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Red Deer RCMP did not include an estimated street value in their release, but according to information from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), this seizure would have been worth about $90,000.

ALERT places the value of cocaine at $100 per gram.