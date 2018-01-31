Scott Baio strongly denies Nicole Eggert’s sexual abuse allegations

NOTE: This article contains disturbing and sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion

Scott Baio appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to outright deny the allegations of sexual assault brought forward by his former Charles in Charge co-star Nicole Eggert. The pair starred on the sitcom from 1987 to 1990.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Eggert, now 46, accused Baio, now 57, of repeatedly molesting her when she was between the ages of 14 to 17.

“Ask Scott Baio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep,” Eggert cryptically tweeted on Saturday in response to another user.

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

She quickly elaborated, accusing her co-star of “fingering me at age 14,” a cycle of abuse which she said continued through ages 15, 16, and 17.

In response to the allegations, Baio’s wife Renee revealed the actress had been served multiple cease-and-desist orders.

,@NicoleEggert @ScottBaio Scott's legal team has served u more than 2 cease & desist letters,1u pretended 2B a Nanny & @DrOz killed ur show! — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) January 27, 2018

Later on the same day, Baio posted a Facebook Live video and followed up with a Twitter post denying the claims.

Here is my full response to Nicole Eggert’s false charges. pic.twitter.com/EdemHl6L70 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 28, 2018

Eggert appeared on Megyn Kelly Today on Tuesday, detailing her accusations even further, saying that Baio had repeatedly sexually abused her on set and they first had sexual intercourse when she was 17.

On Good Morning America, a clearly exasperated Baio denied Eggert’s accusations, saying, “This has to stop.”



Baio said that Eggert “aggressively sought [him] out,” and he wants his former co-star to stop because of his 10-year-old daughter.

“My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school — these false allegations… that’s why this has got to stop,” he said.

He also said that for him to sexually assault Eggert on set was “absolutely impossible” because there were always teachers, parents and other adults around. He claimed that the only time he and Eggert were alone was when they were shooting scenes, and directors, along with crew, would always be present.

Alexander Polinsky, a cast member on Charles in Charge, told Megyn Kelly Today that he saw “inappropriate cuddling” between Eggert and Baio. Another actor, Adam Carl — who only appeared on one episode of the show — said that he recalled Eggert crying about Baio.



Baio claimed not to know what Polinsky and Carl were talking about.

“I don’t know what they’re saying. I have no idea,” Baio said. “I don’t know why they’re saying it… there were so many people on that set, nobody said anything.”

None of Eggert’s accusations has been proven in court, and Baio has not been charged with any crime.

(You can watch a segment of the ‘GMA’ interview in the video, top.)

— With files from ET Canada