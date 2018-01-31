Stormy Daniels plays coy about alleged Donald Trump affair on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Shortly after Donald Trump‘s first State of the Union address, adult film star Stormy Daniels — the woman with whom he allegedly had an affair in 2006 — appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the relationship.

Daniels played coy, neither confirming nor denying that she had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) barring her from speaking about him.

READ MORE: Donald Trump booed while discussing immigration during State of the Union

The supposed affair first came to light in a January Wall Street Journal article, which reported that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had paid out a $130,000 settlement to Daniels prior to the 2016 election that required her to keep silent about her relationship with the president.

According to that WSJ article, Daniels referenced a sexual encounter with Trump at a golf tournament in 2006. Cohen denied the story and sent the WSJ an email with a Stormy Daniels signature, which denied that she ever received money from Trump.

Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) also addressed a letter that had been sent to a number of journalists on Tuesday restating a claim that she had never had an affair with the president.

READ MORE: Hereditary billed as ‘the most terrifying horror movie in ages’

On Tuesday night’s show, Kimmel said to Daniels that he had seen the Tuesday letter, and noted a discrepancy between the signature on the statement by Cohen and the signature on the letter. He also pointed out it didn’t quite match past signatures on her headshots.

Kimmel point-blank asked Daniels if she had signed the Tuesday letter, and her reply was non-committal.

“I don’t know, did I? That doesn’t look like my signature, does it?” she replied vaguely.

“You’re saying that perhaps this signature did not come from you?” Kimmel asked again.

WATCH BELOW: Donald Trump’s ‘doctor’ extols his sexual exploits in Saturday Night Live cold open

Daniels didn’t answer, instead saying it came from the internet.

Doubling down, Kimmel then asked if she had signed an NDA.

“Do I?” she asked in return.

“If you did not have a nondisclosure agreement, you could say that you did not have a nondisclosure agreement,” he replied.

“You’re so smart, Jimmy,” she said.

READ MORE: Mark Salling, former ‘Glee’ actor, dies of suspected suicide

Getting nowhere with this line of questioning, Kimmel switched gears and asked about the 2011 InTouch interview, published this January post-WSJ article, in which she stated that she had an affair with Trump.

“Not as it is written,” said Daniels about the interview, implying that somewhere in the editing process the interview had been altered or embellished.

She added that Trump would have “good taste” if he did invite her to his hotel room to watch videos, as was alluded to in the 2011 interview. She didn’t confirm that it actually happened, nor did she confirm the supposed obsession with sharks that Trump has.

“Aren’t we all?” she replied, once again dodging any concrete answer.

(You can watch a segment of Daniels’ Kimmel appearance in the video, top.)