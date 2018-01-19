Stormy Daniels’ story about Donald Trump was stalled by Trump lawyers: report

On Friday, tabloid magazine InTouch published a 5,000 word interview with porn star Stormy Daniels – more than six years after the initial interview – because U.S. president Donald Trump’s lawyer threatened to sue at the time, reports say.

In the 2011 interview, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had an affair with Trump, who was married to Melania at the time.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels to prevent her from publicly discussing the affair just one month before the 2016 presidential election

But Daniels spoke to InTouch in 2011 – years before the alleged gag-order would have prevented her from discussing it.

In the interview she details meeting Trump at a golf tournament in 2006, when he asked her to have dinner with him. She says she met him that night for dinner in his hotel room, and he asked her “business” questions about her profession.

She said he called her “honeybunch,” and offered her a role on NBC’s “The Apprentice.” He also compared her to his daughter, Ivanka.

She also detailed the sexual relations they had that night as “textbook generic.”

After their encounter, Daniels said Trump called her a few times a month but she didn’t sleep with him again. She said they did meet in Beverly Hills, however, and watched “Shark Week.”

InTouch magazine said they corroborated her story with her friends and Daniels passed a lie detector test – but the story eventually was held. Other news organizations have since reported Clifford was in discussions with them about telling her story.

Employees told the Associated Press Friday that emails from Cohen to the magazine’s lawyers threatened to aggressively pursue legal action if the story was published.

Despite Clifford’s first-person details on Trump, former employees said the decision not to run the story in 2011 was a justifiable business decision because Trump did not have the same star appeal as more famous celebrities at the time.

Cohen has denied Trump had any relationship with Clifford. He did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

*With files from the Associated Press