World
January 12, 2018 6:32 pm
Updated: January 12, 2018 6:41 pm

White House denies Trump paid porn star $130K to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter

By Jeff Horwitz The Associated Press

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the 2014 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 16, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
WASHINGTON – The Wall Street Journal is reporting that President Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to a porn star to prevent her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

Trump met Stephanie Clifford, who goes by the name Stormy Daniels in films, at a 2006 golf event. That was a year after Trump’s marriage to his wife, Melania.

According to the Journal’s report, Clifford reached a $130,000 deal a month before the 2016 election, which prevented her from going public.

Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen says Trump denies any such relationship with Clifford. Clifford has previously denied an alleged relationship with Trump.

The White House is calling the Journal’s story “old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

