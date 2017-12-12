Donald Trump says sexual misconduct accusations ‘fabricated stories of women who I don’t know’

U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing back against women accusing him of sexual misconduct, saying he’s the target of “false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met.”

READ MORE: 3 Trump accusers share sexual harassment claims as Democratic senators call for resignation

Trump lashed out on Twitter a day after three women who previously accused him of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.”



Story continues below Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Trump says Democrats “have been unable to show any collusion with Russia” and now are “moving on” to these allegations. He adds: “FAKE NEWS!”

The women — Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks — urged Congress to investigate Trump’s behavior.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders pledged to provide a list of eyewitnesses whose accounts exonerated the president. She did not provide the list by late Monday.

WATCH: Trump absolved of sexual misconduct by election victory, White House says

The allegations surfaced during last year’s presidential campaign, but the women raised the issue anew on the Kelly show Monday and at a news conference.

“It was heartbreaking last year,” Holvey said. “We’re private citizens and for us to put ourselves out there to try and show America who this man is and how he views women, and for them to say, ‘Eh, we don’t care,’ it hurt.”

READ MORE: Women who accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard: Nikki Haley

The former beauty queen claimed that Trump ogled her and other Miss USA pageant contestants in their dressing room in 2006. Crooks is a former receptionist at Trump Tower and Leeds says she met Trump on a flight.