Donald Trump booed while discussing immigration during State of the Union

U.S. President Donald Trump was booed during his State of the Union Address while discussing one aspect of his immigration plan.

READ MORE: Why Democratic lawmakers brought DACA recipients to the State of the Union

According to the president, the new immigration plan will include four pillars. The first of these will protect 1.8 million Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients from deportation, which has been a controversial subject for the Trump administration since September 2017, when it announced the termination of the program.

WATCH: State of the Union: Trump asks for immigration reform, lays out plan

The second pillar will focus on border security, he went on, which will include Trump’s longstanding wish of funding for a border wall.

Trump stated that the third pillar of this immigration reform plan will see the end of the visa lottery system, which he said gave no consideration to merit or skill when admitting immigrants into the United States.

WATCH: State of the Union: Trump talks immigration, asks to close loopholes

The president received a negative response upon discussing the fourth pillar, which he said “protects the nuclear family by ending chain migration.”

“Under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives,” the president said as the jeering began.

“Under our plan, we focus on the immediate family, by limiting sponsorships to spouses and minor children,” Trump continued on.

READ MORE: Canadian tech could benefit if Trump ends work permits for visa holder spouses: experts

At this point, the boos were replaced by applause as Trump made his final statements about immigration before moving on to discussions about security.

“This vital reform is necessary not just for our economy, but for our security and for the future of America,” he said.

Trump has been criticized for terminating the DACA program, which is set to end in March, and for ending protections for over 60,000 Haitian citizens.

The U.S. government was driven to a shutdown in January due to disagreements of immigration reform.