Nicole Eggert accuses Scott Baio of molesting her at age 14

NOTE: This article contains disturbing and sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion.

Charles in Charge star Nicole Eggert is making serious allegations against longtime co-star Scott Baio.

Eggert, now 46, accused Baio of repeatedly molesting her between the ages of 14 to 17 in a series of tweets on Saturday. “Ask Scott Baio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor,” Eggert cryptically tweeted on Saturday in response to another user. “Creep.”

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

She quickly elaborated, accusing her co-star of “fingering me at age 14,” a cycle of abuse which allegedly continued through ages “15, 16, and 17.”

In response to the allegations, Baio’s wife Renee revealed the actress had been served multiple cease and desist orders.

,@NicoleEggert @ScottBaio Scott's legal team has served u more than 2 cease & desist letters,1u pretended 2B a Nanny & @DrOz killed ur show! — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) January 27, 2018

Later the same day, Baio disputed the allegations in a Facebook live video.

“The reason I’m doing Facebook Live is because no one can edit me,” said Baio. “This is the truth.” Baio, 57, expressed how Eggert first made the claims against him in 2012 and 2013 in order to promote reality shows she was appearing on.

Concluding, “I don’t know what else to put out there. She’s my best friend in the world, then all of a sudden I’m the bogeyman. The problem with almost all he said/she said cases is they’re he said/she said. Now, go prove it or disprove it… the real problem with this is people with legitimate claims aren’t taken seriously, and that’s too bad.”

The following day, Baio tweeted out a Facebook screen grab of his full response to “Eggert’s false charges,” which includes a “letter from my attorneys.”

Here is my full response to Nicole Eggert’s false charges. pic.twitter.com/EdemHl6L70 — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 28, 2018

None of these accusations have been proven in court and Baio has not been charged with any crime.

Eggert and Baio co-starred on Charles in Charge from 1987 to 1990.