Benefit, online auction launched to help families affected by fatal Pubnico Head, N.S. fire

A benefit is being planned to raise money for the families impacted by a devastating fire in Pubnico Head, N.S.

On Jan. 7, fire ripped through a home on Highway 3. Two adults and four children were inside the home when the blaze broke out.

The two adults made it out of the home alive, but four children ranging in age from three months to seven-years-old died.

READ: Man rescued from fatal house fire ‘struggling to stay alive’: relative

“An Evening of Music with Musicians” is being planned for Friday, Feb. 9 at the West Pubnico Legion.

Although the event is in the early stages of planning, organizer Alexandra Dawn Rogerson says she has had a number of musicians step up and want to help out.

WATCH: ‘Everybody’s hearts just tore out of their chest’: investigation into fatal Pubnico Head fire continues

An online fundraising auction called “Helping the Pubnico Families Online Auction Fundraiser” is taking off online.

Mary Lloy started the auction on Jan. 10 to try to raise some money to help with expenses.

“It kind of took a mind of its own,” she said.

Lloy says everyone in the Tri-County area is touched by what happened. While she doesn’t know the families involved personally, Lloy says as a mother and a grandmother herself, “it hit everybody right to the core.”

READ: Local funeral homes offer to cover costs of funerals for children killed in Nova Scotia fire

Lloy says 1,000 people joined the auction group on the first day and that people from across Canada and even as far away as China are participating.

“It’s amazing what people are actually doing with this,” said Lloy. “It just grew and grew and grew.”

Lloy believes the fundraising efforts have been therapeutic to help everyone with the grief they are feeling.

“I just don’t want the children to be forgotten,” she said.

READ: Family that lost children in fatal Pubnico Head, N.S. fire ‘needs a lot of prayer’: relative

Lloy says she has previously organized online auctions but has never had this type of response and is surprised by the outpouring of support.

When she first started the fundraiser, Lloy was hoping to raise $10,000 but has already exceeded her personal goal.

“We’ll probably triple that and maybe more,” she told Global News.

The online auction officially closes at 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

WATCH: ‘Devastating’ house fire in Pubnico, N.S. leaves four children dead

Accounts In Trust have been opened at the Credit Union and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) under the name “Pubnico Fire Relief Fund.”

The public can make donations at any Credit Union or RBC branch in Atlantic Canada using that name.

The funds will be administered with the help of an EMO coordinator and local community members at a later date.

READ MORE: Municipality collecting items, donations for family after fatal Nova Scotia fire

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, however, RCMP have said that is it not suspicious.

The Medical Examiner’s Office says that their work is ongoing. Once it is finished, the results will be shared directly with the families, RCMP and the Fire Marshal.

WATCH: ‘It’s never weak to speak’: First responders encouraged to seek help following fatal Nova Scotia fire