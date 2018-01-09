Local funeral homes offer to cover costs of funerals for children killed in Nova Scotia fire

Three funeral homes are coming together and offering to fully cover the cost of funerals for the victims of a tragic house fire in Pubnico Head, N.S.

“This isn’t a time for funeral homes to be trying to make money,” said Bruce Muise, managing director with H.M. Huskilson’s Funeral Homes and Crematorium Ltd.

A home on Highway 3 in Pubnico Head, N.S., caught fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. A man and woman were able to escape the blaze but sources have said four children died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The four children are said to range in age from a newborn to seven years old.

Muise says they have spoken with the West Pubnico Funeral Home and Sweeny’s Funeral Home and Crematorium, and all three businesses have agreed that if family members wish to have services at any of the three funeral homes, the costs will be fully covered.

“This is something that we feel we needed to do, all three funeral homes,” Muise said.

The idea started at Husklison Funeral Home, which decided it would cover the cost of the funerals if the families wished. Muise said his business then contacted the West Pubnico Funeral Home and Sweeney’s Funeral home about the idea.

“They were all on board with no hesitation,” he told Global News.

While it’s a little unusual, Musie says this type of thing has been done before.

“There have been instances in the past where there have been tragic deaths that affect the entire community as a whole. It’s something, again, we feel we need to do,” Muise said. “It’s our way of doing one little thing in the big scheme of things.”‘