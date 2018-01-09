Family that lost children in fatal Pubnico Head, N.S. fire ‘needs a lot of prayer’: relative

The grandfather of a woman whose home was levelled over the weekend during a fatal house fire says the family “needs a lot of prayer.’

Fire broke out at a home on Highway 3 in Pubnico Head, N.S. at around 12:13 a.m. on Sunday. RCMP have confirmed there were fatalities as a result of the blaze but are saying little else. Sources have told Global News that four children, including an infant, died in the fire.

Ervin Olsen lost his two great-grandchildren. He says his granddaughter and her common-law husband were home at the time the fire started and attempted to save the children.

Olsen says both were taken to hospital, where the man remains. According to Olsen, the man was in an induced coma but was awake Monday night and talking.

“That was good news,” he said, adding that the man was “not out of the woods yet.”

Olsen says his granddaughter did not suffer physical injuries in the fire and has since been released from hospital.

“Her pain would be a mother’s loss of children,” Olsen said. “There’s no greater pain, there’s no greater loss than a mother losing her children.”

Police confirmed Monday that the fire was not suspicious, however work continues at the scene to determine what sparked the blaze.

Olsen says there has been an “overwhelming response” from the community following the tragedy.

He says people have not only dropped items off to help the family, but he has heard there is also an account being set up at the local bank to raise money.

A young fisherman, who Olsen did not know personally, is also donating a day’s wages to help.

While there is a need for the donations, Olsen also said “the thoughts and prayers of the people would be the most valuable for the parents at this time.”

More information is expected to be released in the coming days when the Medical Examiner completes work at the scene.