Municipality collecting items, donations for family after fatal Nova Scotia fire

The Municipality of Argyle is working to help those affected by the fatal fire in Pubnico Head, N.S. on Sunday that left four children dead.

The municipality says Accounts In Trust have been opened at the Credit Union and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) under the name Pubnico Fire Relief Fund.

The public can make donations at any Credit Union or RBC branch in Atlantic Canada using that name.

The funds will be administered with the help of an EMO coordinator and local community members.

The municipal office is also taking the names and numbers of those interested in providing items to those affected. Officials say right now, the specific needs are still uncertain, so the municipality will keep an inventory of the items and coordinate as the need arises.

Those interested in donating items can call (902) 648-2314.

The Medical Examiner has now concluded their work at the scene.

RCMP have deemed the fire not suspicious, however, fire officials continue to investigate to determine the cause of the blaze.