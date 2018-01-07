RCMP investigating fatal house fire in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia area
A A
RCMP are investigating an overnight house fire in Yarmouth, N.S.
The fire happened around 12:13 a.m. at a home on Hwy 3 in Pubnico Head.
RCMP remain on the scene and confirm there are fatalities but will not say how many.
Police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. No further details are being released until this afternoon
RCMP say they have secured the scene and have requested assistance with the investigation from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.