RCMP investigating fatal house fire in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia area

RCMP are investigating an overnight house fire in Yarmouth, N.S.

The fire happened around 12:13 a.m. at a home on Hwy 3 in Pubnico Head.

RCMP remain on the scene and confirm there are fatalities but will not say how many.

Police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation. No further details are being released until this afternoon

RCMP say they have secured the scene and have requested assistance with the investigation from the Nova Scotia Office of the Fire Marshal.