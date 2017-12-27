Toy store demonstrates true meaning of Christmas: Saskatoon police

Holidays 2017

Saskatoon police say a toy store showed the true meaning of Christmas by making it special for a local family.

Saskatoon police and a local toy story teamed up on Boxing Day to help demonstrate the true meaning of Christmas.

Police had been called to a disturbance at a home where a 16-year-old had damaged a unique toy for a younger sibling.

When officers learned the family couldn’t replace the toy, a constable went to several toy stores to find another one.

The constable was able to get a helping hand from the manager of Mastermind Toys.

When the manager learned of the circumstances, the store not only donated the toy, but also several other gifts for the younger children, ages two to 11.

Police said the store’s generosity demonstrated the true meaning of Christmas and made the holiday special for the family.

