Low-income mother-daughter duo helps kids for Christmas

Though they don’t have a lot themselves, for the last 22 years a mother and daughter in Edmonton have saved up each winter to help others over the holidays.

“Christmas is about giving,” said 24-year-old Ashley Erickson. “It’s more about giving than receiving.”

Her mother, Colleen Campbell, said her daughter has been generous her whole life. She still remembers the first time she wanted to share what little she had. It happened while the pair was watching a charity telethon.

“She came running out when she was two years old with her piggy bank saying, ‘Mommy, mommy mommy! I want to donate this to the kids, the sick kids.'”

Since then, it’s become a tradition to donate to local charities.

“We kind of pick whichever we feel that needs more help, because there’s lots of charities over the holidays,” Campbell said.

In the past, the pair donated to the Stollery Children’s Hospital, and children in kinship care.

This year, they’re collecting for sick children at Ronald McDonald House.

“We’re donating toys to them, so the parents can pick out toys for the children for Christmas, so they’re not left empty handed,” Erickson said.

“Everyone deserves something on Christmas. It’s not fair to leave people out, because some people are less fortunate or sick.”

Campbell is a single mom, but says a tight budget won’t stop her family from finding ways to help make Christmas special for others.

“I like to give back to society. If I can, I will.”

The toys will all be placed in the magic room, where kids get to select their very own toy, to brighten their day.

“If a family is coming into the magic room it might mean they hit a medical milestone and their children get to choose a toy — any toy they wish,” explained marketing officer Kayla Gaffney.

“Or maybe they didn’t have the greatest day at the hospital, here’s where we can try to cheer them up a little bit.”

At any given time, 34 families can be staying at Ronald McDonald House while a child is ill.

“It’s donations and fundraisers that really help lift our families up, especially the children — because it can be a really trying time for them when they come here, they’re out of their home, they’re out of their hometown,” Gaffney said.

Every toy in the room is donated and there’s a wide range to choose from, for babies to teenagers.

“The easiest way to help us this holiday season is to make a financial gift to us online,” Gaffney explained.

Campbell and Erickson plan to drop off their presents on Dec. 21.