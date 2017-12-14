Wind warnings issued for southwest Alberta
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of southwestern Alberta.
The warnings took effect at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.
The weather office says a “surface ridge of high pressure over southern British Columbia coupled with a strengthening trough over Alberta will bring strong wind to the southwestern part of the province overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.”
Wind gusts are expected to peak in the pre-dawn hours Friday morning before weakening.
Areas under the wind warning as of 5 p.m. include:
- M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park
- M.D. of Pincher Creek near Cowley Burmis and Maycroft
- M.D. of Pincher Creek near Pincher Creek and Twin Butte
- M.D. of Ranchland
- Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank
- Piikani Reserve
- Waterton Lakes Nat. Park and Blood Res. 148A
- Blood Res. 148 including Stand Off
- Cardston Co. near Cardston and Carway
- Cardston Co. near Del Bonita and Kimball
- Cardston Co. near Hill Spring and Glenwood
- Cardston Co. near Magrath and Woolford Prov. Park
- Cardston Co. near Mountain View and Beazer
- M.D. of Willow Creek near Fort Macleod
- M.D. of Willow Creek near Granum and Peigan Timber Limit
Environment Canada issues wind warnings when there is a significant risk of damaging wind.
