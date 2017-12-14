Wind warnings issued for southwest Alberta

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of southwestern Alberta.

The warnings took effect at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The weather office says a “surface ridge of high pressure over southern British Columbia coupled with a strengthening trough over Alberta will bring strong wind to the southwestern part of the province overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.”

Wind gusts are expected to peak in the pre-dawn hours Friday morning before weakening.

Areas under the wind warning as of 5 p.m. include:

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Cowley Burmis and Maycroft

M.D. of Pincher Creek near Pincher Creek and Twin Butte

M.D. of Ranchland

Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank

Piikani Reserve

Waterton Lakes Nat. Park and Blood Res. 148A

Blood Res. 148 including Stand Off

Cardston Co. near Cardston and Carway

Cardston Co. near Del Bonita and Kimball

Cardston Co. near Hill Spring and Glenwood

Cardston Co. near Magrath and Woolford Prov. Park

Cardston Co. near Mountain View and Beazer

M.D. of Willow Creek near Fort Macleod

M.D. of Willow Creek near Granum and Peigan Timber Limit

Environment Canada issues wind warnings when there is a significant risk of damaging wind.

