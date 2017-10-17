Wind threat prompts Rogers Place to close pedestrian portal for Tuesday’s Oilers game

Rogers Place announced it was closing a pedestrian portal for the Edmonton Oilers game Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes because of “the potential for severe winds.”

In a news release, arena officials explained why the portal, located off of 103 Avenue and 103 Street, was being closed to public access.

“Oilers Entertainment Group and PCL track the wind forecast on an hourly basis and has determined the active construction site in which the portal resides could pose a safety threat for guests coming to Rogers Place tonight,” the release said. “The safety of our fans and guests is our number one priority.”

“A strong front moving in has initiated showers and thunderstorms in the Edmonton area today,” Global meteorologist Jesse Beyer said on Tuesday. “The rapid change in pressure may cause wind gusts up to 90km/h in central Alberta.

“The cold front will drop temperatures in our area by roughly 10 degrees for Wednesday.”

Hockey fans will be able to access the arena through the lobby off 104 Avenue on the southeast corner beside the Grand Villa Edmonton Casino.

Fans can also access Ford Hall from this entrance. From the north, fans can enter through the Metro line LRT station along 105 Avenue or take the corridor to the Ford Hall entrance.

Premium pass holders will be able to get into the arena from the parkade level where there are three entrances. Rogers Place said guests will have their tickets scanned at that point.

Much of Alberta was still under a wind warning Tuesday and more examples of its power were illustrated in the southern part of the province.

The RCMP in southeastern Alberta said officers and fire crews were at the scene of a large grass fire near Highway 41, north of Medicine Hat. They said officers were told of the blaze “moving rapidly due to high winds” and the highway was closed because of the blaze and “extreme smoke conditions.”

Cypress County, Alberta – Redcliff RCMP and Cypress County Fire crews are on scene of large grass fire near Hwy 41, north of Medicine Hat. People living in the nearby village of Hilda were told to prepare to evacuate on short notice.

Meanwhile, in Turner Valley, Alta., RCMP responded to a semi-truck rollover on Highway 22 near Chain Lakes. Police advised drivers using Highway 22 to drive cautiously because of “extremely high” winds.

Wind warnings were in place throughout much of the southern and western parts of Alberta throughout the weekend. On Sunday, at least two people were taken to hospital after an incident unfolded at a jump pad at a corn maze. A Facebook post by the Grande Prairie Corn Maze described what happened as an “unfortunate incident that happened on the jump pad, when it blew over from a strong gust of wind.”

On Monday, Environment Canada warned strong winds that could cause damage were expected throughout much of central and southern Alberta until Tuesday evening.

The weather agency said wind gusts near 90 kilometres per hour were expected throughout the affected regions. The strongest winds are anticipated near Pincher Creek, with gusts of up to 130 km/h.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Fortis Alberta reported strong winds were resulting in multiple power outages across the province.

