Wind gusts between 90 km/h and 130 km/h expected in parts of Alberta

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected throughout much of central and southern Alberta until Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning on Monday afternoon for regions northwest of Edmonton, stretching to the Alberta/U.S. border.

Wind gusts near 90 kilometres per hour are expected throughout the affected regions. The strongest winds are anticipated near Pincher Creek, with gusts of up to 130 km/h.

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said a strong cold front will sweep across the Capital Region on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the risk of showers and gusty wind.

“The rapid change in pressure, in such a short distance, could lead to 90 km/h wind gusts in Edmonton,” Beyer explained.

“The surge of cold air will also leave us much cooler in the coming days. After hitting the high teens Sunday and Monday, we’re looking at a nearly 10-degree temperature drop.”

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds. The winds are expected to die down on Tuesday night.

Edmonton is expected to reach 9 C for a high on Wednesday, Beyer said.

For a complete list of areas under the wind warning, visit Environment Canada’s website.

