2 taken to hospital after wind blows over jump pad at Alberta corn maze

An official with the Grande Prairie Fire Department confirms at least two people were taken to hospital after an incident unfolded at a jump pad at the Grande Prairie Corn Maze on Sunday afternoon.

The official wouldn’t provide details on what happened, but said at 5:38 p.m., the fire department deployed a rescue unit to help paramedics with Alberta Health Services as three to four people were treated at the scene, in the northwestern part of the city.

A Facebook post by the Grande Prairie Corn Maze described what happened as an “unfortunate incident that happened on the jump pad, when it blew over from a strong gust of wind.”

“Thankfully to our knowledge, no one was critically injured,” the post said. “It was a terrible ending to such a fun day, our hearts and prayers go out to the young folks that were involved.”

The Corn Maze’s post said its jump pad had been “secured and in use for about seven years and never had an issue til now.”

“We are looking into different safety measures we can take to make sure this does not ever happen again.”

According to the website http://www.thejumppad.com, a jump pad is a “flat series of inflatable tubes that provide kids (and adults) of all ages a way to have fun.”

“The flat surface area allows many children and adults alike to use the pad at any one time,” the website goes on to say.

Global News called the Corn Maze and left a message for comment from a manager. An employee told Global News the corn maze was closed on Monday afternoon because of rain.