‘Rapidly spreading’ wildfire sparks emergency alert in southeastern Alberta

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for Cypress County because of a “serious grass and wildfire” in the area.

The province’s emergency alert program said the fire was located between Township Road 180 and Township Road 190, north of the hamlet of Hilda.

It said winds are pushing the fire in a “northeast direction” and that smoke is “severely reducing the visibility and creating hazardous road conditions.”

Cypress County Emergency Services are fighting the flames and the RCMP has shut down northbound and southbound traffic along Highway 41 in the Hilda area due to visibility.

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area. It’s not known how long traffic might be delayed.

The alert says residents and farms north of Hilda, and north and east of the fire, should be prepared to evacuate if necessary.