October 17, 2017 5:39 pm
Updated: October 17, 2017 5:40 pm

‘Rapidly spreading’ wildfire sparks emergency alert in southeastern Alberta

By Digital Content Coordinator  News Talk 770

Emergency alert issued because of wildfire in Cypress County.

Garrett Fuhr/ CHAT
An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for Cypress County because of a “serious grass and wildfire” in the area.

The province’s emergency alert program said the fire was located between Township Road 180 and Township Road 190, north of the hamlet of Hilda.

It said winds are pushing the fire in a “northeast direction” and that smoke is “severely reducing the visibility and creating hazardous road conditions.”

Cypress County Emergency Services are fighting the flames and the RCMP has shut down northbound and southbound traffic along Highway 41 in the Hilda area due to visibility.

HILDA FIRE CRAIG HARKNESS

A wildfire has sparked an emergency alert in Cypress County.

Craig Harkness/CHAT
HILDA FIRE GARRET FUHR

Emergency alert issued because of wildfire in Cypress County.

Garrett Fuhr/ CHAT
HILDA FIRE RACHEL MARIE

A “rapidly spreading” wildfire has sparked an emergency alert in Cypress County.

Rachel Marie/ CHAT

Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area. It’s not known how long traffic might be delayed.

The alert says residents and farms north of Hilda, and north and east of the fire, should be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

 

