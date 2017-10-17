Wildfire spurs emergency evacuation in Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass

Residents in the southwestern Alberta community of Coleman are being evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a rapidly moving wildfire in the area, exacerbated by extreme winds from the west.

“This is pretty rapid; it’s really fresh and we are still trying to figure out what’s going to happen,” RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters told Global News.

The out-of-control wildfire was located between Sentinel Industrial Park and Coleman Tuesday afternoon, moving quickly towards the town.

Everyone on Willow Drive was ordered to evacuate immediately, according to an emergency alert sent shortly before 4:30 p.m. Everyone in Coleman should be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

Coleman Mayor Blair Painter believes the fire started when strong winds downed power lines in the area. The fire started at about 3:45 p.m.

“Because we have a west wind, this fire is being blown into our community,” Painter said at around 4:30 p.m. “We’re in the process of evacuating the west end of Coleman and that’s what I know right now. We have more resources coming in from neighbouring communities.”

RCMP and emergency services in the Crowsnest Pass were working to evacuate residents from the western edge of Coleman as of 4 p.m.

The municipality said in a Facebook post the grass fire was on 15 Avenue in Coleman, east of the “sentinel industrial area.”

“We are currently experiencing power bumps in the eastern section of the Crowsnest Pass, hampering efforts to reset local water pump stations,” reads a post at about 4:30 p.m. “If you are experiencing water outages, please bear with us.”

Drivers were asked to avoid Highway 3 and asked not to travel through the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass. Peters said the highway would soon be closed.

