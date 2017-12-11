Christopher Garnier murder trial enters 4th week

Monday will mark the start of the fourth week of testimony in a high-profile murder trial at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Christopher Garnier is charged with second-degree murder and improperly interfering with a body. Garnier pleaded not guilty to both charges on the opening today of his trial.

The Crown has alleged Garnier, 30, stuck Catherine Campbell on the head and strangled her at an apartment on McCully Street in Halifax, before using a green bin to dispose of her body under the Macdonald Bridge in September 2015.

Campbell, 36, was a member of the Truro Police Service and a volunteer firefighter for a decade before her death.

Campbell was off-duty at the time of the offences.

Last week, the seven-man, seven-woman jury hearing the case watched a nine-and-a-half-hour interrogation video that was taken shortly after police arrested Garnier.

During the video, Garnier can be seen sobbing and repeatedly saying he can’t talk. At one point, Cpl. Jody Allison asks Garnier if Campbell was alive when she was put in the green bin. Garnier replies “no” and that “she wasn’t moving. She wasn’t breathing.”

When Allison pressed him about what he meant by she was bleeding, Garnier said “Like she was bleeding from her nose I think, it was all over her face. That’s how I know she wasn’t alive when she went in the bin because I could hear her take her last breaths.”

Last week, the jury also heard testimony from Dr. Greg Litzenberger, a DNA forensic expert with the RCMP in Edmonton.

Litzenberger told the court that a sample of blood on a T-shirt that police found in a garbage bin across the street from the McCully Street apartment matched a known sample to Campbell.

Litzenberger said Campbell’s DNA was found on a sample of blood taken off a TV in the apartment as well as a stereo where it’s alleged she was killed. Campbell’s DNA was also found on the floor of the same apartment.

The trial resumes Monday at 9:30 a.m. Twenty-three court days over five weeks have been set aside to hear the case, with a verdict expected just before Christmas.

