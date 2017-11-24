Christopher Garnier murder trial: Videos show night Catherine Campbell allegedly murdered

The second-degree murder trial for Christopher Garnier is not sitting on Friday, however Global News has gained access to some of the evidence presented in the case so far.

Garnier, 29, is accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell in September 2015 and improperly interfering with her body.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

READ: Christopher Garnier pleads not guilty to murder of Catherine Campbell, jury selection underway

The following videos were presented as evidence to the seven-woman, seven-man jury hearing Garnier’s trial this week.

The first is surveillance video from inside the Halifax Alehouse. Witnesses have previously testified it shows Garnier and Campbell, 36, dancing, kissing and touching each other on the night it’s alleged she was killed.

WATCH: Surveillance video from inside the Halifax Alehouse on the night the Crown alleges off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell was killed

READ MORE: Jury sees video of Catherine Campbell with her alleged murderer at bar, kissing

The second is video surveillance from outside the Soma-Vein and Laser Centre on Agricola Street.

The business is located near 5714 McCully Street, the former apartment of Mitch Devoe, a friend of Garnier’s and the alleged location of Campbell’s murder.

The Crown alleged in their opening statement on Tuesday that Garnier struck Campbell in the head before strangling her and placing her body in a green bin to dispose of.

The video shows a man getting a green bin and leaving the McCully Street area. The individual in the video was never identified by witnesses in court as Garnier.

WATCH: Video of a man pushing a pushing a green bin from a McCully Street home

READ MORE: Crown alleges Christopher Garnier struck, strangled Catherine Campbell in opening statements at Halifax murder trial

The second-degree murder trial for Christopher Garnier will resume Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.