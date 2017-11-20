Trial for N.S. man accused of killing off-duty police officer to start Monday

The trial for a Nova Scotia man charged in connection with the death of an off-duty police officer is scheduled to start Monday.

Christopher Calvin Garnier, 29, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Catherine Campbell.

Garnier is also facing charges of interfering with human remains.

Campbell, 36, was a six-year veteran of the Truro Police Service and a volunteer firefighter.

Her remains were found under the overpass to the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax in September 2015.

Garnier is currently free on bail. His trial is scheduled to last five weeks at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.