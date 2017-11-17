Aaron Cumberland, Nova Scotia man, sought by RCMP child exploitation unit on luring charges

Nova Scotia RCMP’s internet and child exploitation unit is asking for the public’s help to find a man who’s wanted on outstanding warrants.

Aaron Byron Cumberland, 27, was charged on Thursday with three counts of luring of a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching.

He was last known to reside in Bedford, N.S. and police believe he may be trying to travel to the United States.

According to police, Cumberland is 1.7 metres tall (about 5’7″) with a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes.

They say he may be driving a dark blue Mazda SUV, and is believed to have recently been in Sackville, N.B.

Cumberland has previously worked with children as a tennis coach in the area of Kentville, N.S.

In the past, he has gone by the aliases “Aaron Austin” and “Aaron-Felix Austin.” He also goes by the nickname “Hiro.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information on Cumberland’s location to immediately contact police or Crime Stoppers.