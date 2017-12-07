Christopher Garnier interrogation video expected to finish playing for jury

The final few hours of a 9.5-hour interrogation video is expected to play for the seven-man, seven-woman jury hearing Christopher Garnier’s murder trial on Thursday.

Garnier, 30, is facing charges of second-degree murder and improperly interfering with a dead body. He pleaded not guilty to both charges against him on the opening day of his trial.

Garnier is accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell, 36, at an apartment on McCully Street in September 2015.

This week, the jury has been watching Garnier’s interrogation video, which was taken shortly after his arrest on Sept. 16, 2015.

During the video, Garnier can be seen sobbing and repeatedly saying he can’t talk. At one point, Cpl. Jody Allison asks Garnier if Campbell was alive when she was put in the green bin. Garnier replies “no” and that “she wasn’t moving. She wasn’t breathing.”

Garnier’s trial is scheduled to last 23 court days over a five-week period at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax, with a verdict expected just before Christmas.