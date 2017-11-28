Garnier Trial: Jury shown pictures of body discovered under Macdonald Bridge

The seven-woman, seven-man jury hearing the second-degree murder trial for Christopher Garnier were shown pictures of a body found in thick brush under the Macdonald Bridge.

Garnier, 29, is accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell, 36, and improperly disposed of her body. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Halifax Regional Police Sgt. Tony Croft told the court he took photos of a body that police found in the early morning hours of Sept. 16, 2015.

Croft says the body was located on an embankment up against a rock wall and that police had a difficult time accessing it. Croft testified he had to crawl on his hands and knees at some point to get to the site.

Croft said the body was located face down and that the individual had a firefighters tattoo on their neck. He also told the court that the person had on a dress, no bra and underwear when the body was removed from the site by the Medical Examiner.

Croft also said he photographed Christopher Garnier after he was arrested at an RCMP station in Lower Sackville, N.S. He noted that there was a mark above Garnier’s left ankle and a scab that healed over on one of his hands.

On cross-examination, Joel Pink asked Croft if there were any cuts or scrapes on the bottom of Garnier’s feet when he photographed him, Croft said no.

Testimony will continue Tuesday afternoon.

Five weeks have been set aside to hear the trial at Nova Scotia Supreme Court. Testimony will resume at 9:30 a.m.