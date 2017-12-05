Jury expected to resume watching Christopher Garnier interrogation video

The jury hearing Christopher Garnier’s murder trial is expected to continue watching a lengthy interrogation video on Tuesday.

Garnier, 30, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Catherine Campbell, 36. He is also accused of improperly interfering with her body.

Garnier has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Campbell was a member of the Truro Police Service and a volunteer firefighter for a decade before her death. She was off duty at the time of the alleged offences.

On Monday, the jury watched 2.5 hours of a 9.5-hour video showing the interrogation of Garnier after he was arrested by police in September 2015.

In it, Garnier starts crying within minutes of the interrogation starting, as Cpl. Jody Allison repeatedly tells Garnier he’s a good guy and not a monster, while trying to get him to open up about what happened on the day Campbell was killed.

“There’s no doubt in my mind you’re responsible for her death. No doubt whatsoever,” Allison told Garnier during the interrogation.

“Chris, you’ve got to help me paint the picture that you’re not a monster, bud.”

Testimony is scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.