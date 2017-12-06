‘We remember’: Abbotsford police selling T-shirts honouring fallen Const. John Davidson

It has been one month since Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson was killed in the line of duty, and his colleagues are still finding ways to honour their fallen friend.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has begun selling T-shirts in memory of Davidson, with proceeds going to support his family.

The shirts feature Davidson’s badge number, along with the phrase “we remember” and the hashtag #AbbyPDStrong.

APD Chief Bob Rich said the idea began as something to help Davidson’s colleagues heal, but quickly grew bigger.

“We wear a black T-shirt most of the time under our uniform shirts. And so to have something that honours John under there is something very sort of natural for us to want to create. And we’ve decided to make them available to the public as well,” Rich told CKNW’s Steele & Drex.

Davidson began his policing career in Scottland, and Rich said the shirts were designed to reflect that part of his life as well.

“Right next to a flag from Scotland [is] a flag from Canada. You bet. There’s a number of different pieces to it, but it’s all designed to honour what John’s sacrifice was and who he is.”

The shirts, which cost $32, can be purchased online, or at Abbotsford City Hall or the Abbotsford Police Department.

A separate online fundraiser for Davidson’s family has already raised more than $190,000.

Davidson was a police officer for 24 years in Abbotsford and the U.K. and died in a shootout with an alleged car thief.

The man accused in Davidson’s death, Oscar Arfmann, is facing first-degree murder charges. If convicted, he faces a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.