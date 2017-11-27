Former Surrey Sikh temple president pleads guilty to manslaughter in wife’s death

A prominent member of Surrey’s Sikh community has pleaded guilty to manslaughter three years after his wife’s violent death.

Narinder Kalsi was brutally assaulted in her Surrey home in July 2014, and found in what police described as life-threatening condition.

She died a week later after being taken off life support.

Her husband, Baldev Singh Kalsi, then-president of the Brookside Sikh Temple, was arrested for the attack and initially charged with attempted murder.

The charge was upgraded to second-degree murder after Narinder’s death.

Kalsi pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter Monday in a New Westminster court room.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 22, 2018.