Calgary Grey Cup Committee gets the party started in Ottawa

It’s a tradition dating back to 1948 — the annual Calgary Grey Cup Committee pancake breakfast.

Calgarians got their boots on the ground in big numbers Friday at the Grey Cup Festival at Landsdowne Park in Ottawa to truly get the 105th Grey Cup party started.

Joining the committee were Calgary Stampede royalty the Stampede Queen, Princesses and Indian Princess who said they were thrilled to be in Ottawa bringing western cheer. Stampede Queen Lindsay Lockwood said she’s loving her first Grey Cup experience.

“[It’s] so much more than I expected it to be,” Lockwood said.

“Just the amount of spirit and Canadian pride that we’ve felt in being here is incredible. So much fun.”

Stampede Indian Princess Cieran Starlight said she was amazed by how many Calgarians made made the trip to Ottawa

“It’s been amazing, the other day we were just walking down the street and people were honking their horns at us and saying ‘Go Stamps Go,’ so there’s lot’s of Calgary Stampeders spirit here in Ottawa.”

Ward 1 Counc. Ward Sutherland is on the Calgary Grey Cup Committee for the very first time and said he’s excited to bring the spirit of Calgary out east

“It’s a great sell for Calgary. People love our hospitality and it’s a great advertising, plus it’s a ton of fun,” he said.

Three long time friends Connie Fekete, Belinda Mitchell and Tanya Zolis are known among their friends as ‘trio-grande.’ This is their 9th Grey Cup together and it’s Mitchell’s 19th trip to watch Canada’s championship football game.

“We’ve met so many people. Grey Cup is like a family reunion,” Mitchell said.

A reunion that could lead to an even bigger party if the Calgary Stampeders can beat the Toronto Argos and win a Grey Cup championship on Sunday.