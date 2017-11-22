Grey Cup 2017: Toronto, Calgary mayors set ‘friendly’ bet on the big game

Mayor John Tory is betting his money and his pride on the Toronto Argos when they take on the Calgary Stampeders for the 105th Grey Cup this Sunday.

Tory has agreed to a three-part bet with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi based on the outcome of the game.

The loser of this “friendly” bet will contribute $5 for every point scored by the winning team to the food agency in the winning mayor’s city. Tory has selected the Daily Bread Food Bank while Nenshi has chosen the Calgary Food Bank.

Next, the losing mayor will send the winning mayor on a selection of local craft beer.

And finally, the losing mayor must wear the winning team’s jersey and read a poem (either written or selected by the other mayor) at their city’s next council meeting.

“There’s nothing better than Canadian football and, as a mayor, there is absolutely nothing better than being able to bet on your hometown team in the Grey Cup,” Tory said, who also spent five years as the CFL commissioner in the 1990s.

“I’m so proud of our Toronto Argonauts.”

Both mayors said they are proud to be able to promote donations to local food banks and hopes that residents will make “similar bets” in their respective cities.

“The Stampeders have had a stellar season and I’m thrilled to see them at the Grey Cup again,” Nenshi said. “I’ve got some great ideas for a poem he can read to his city council while wearing red, black, and white. Go Stamps Go!”

The Argonauts have made 22 Grey Cup appearances and have won a CFL record 16 times.

Their most recent win came in the 100th Grey Cup in Toronto, where they defeated the Stampeders 35-22 in 2012.