Fajardo’s late TD run earns Argonauts wild East final win over Roughriders

Cody Fajardo’s one-yard TD run with 23 seconds remaining rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 25-21 East Division final win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto returns to the Grey Cup for the first time since winning the historic 100th championship game in 2012 at Rogers Centre. The Argos will face either the Calgary Stampeders or Edmonton Eskimos on Sunday at Ottawa’s TD Place.

READ MORE: Sask. Roughriders’ Duron Carter foots bill for 26 fans to watch movie with him

Fajardo’s touchdown came after Christion Jones’ 79-yard punt return TD with 2:45 remaining put Saskatchewan ahead 21-18. Toronto starter Ricky Ray calmly marched the Argos to the Riders’ one-yard line, completing 7-of-8 passes for 67 yards to set up Fajardo’s winning run.

Toronto cemented the win when Akwasi Owusu-Ansah recovered Saskatchewan receiver Duron Carter’s attempted lateral.

READ MORE: Veteran QBs Glenn, Ray savouring the moment leading up to East Division final

The Argos were certainly opportunistic against Saskatchewan, with 17 of their points coming off turnovers, delighting the enthusiastic gathering of 24,929, the club’s largest crowd ever at BMO Field.

Among those attending were Maple Leafs’ players Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and head coach Mike Babcock, who donned his Riders’ apparel sitting next to Argos owner Larry Tanenbaum, who’s also the chairman of Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the Leafs.