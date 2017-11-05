Jorgen Hus signs 2-year extension with Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Sunday that Jorgen Hus, 28, has signed a two-year extension to remain with the club through the 2019 season.

Hus was originally selected 31st overall by the Edmonton Eskimos in the fourth round of the 2013 CFL Draft.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos beat Roughriders, will face Bombers in West semis

The longer snapper, who is from Saskatoon, is currently in his third season with the Riders after joining the team in 2015.

Hus played three seasons with the University of Regina Rams from 2010 to 2012 as team’s long snapper but also played linebacker.

He also spent time in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

READ MORE: Weyburn’s Brendon LaBatte inks four-year extension with Riders

The Roughriders announced on Sunday that international running back Marcus Thigpen, 31, also signed an extension to remain with the team through 2018.

Saskatchewan will head east to battle the Ottawa Redblacks on Nov. 12 in the Eastern semifinal.