Weyburn’s Brendon LaBatte inks four-year extension with Riders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday that they signed offensive lineman Brandon LaBatte to a four-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old Weyburn product is currently in his tenth CFL season and sixth with the Riders, after joining the team as a free agent in 2012. LaBatte has started 83 of 85 regular season games, four playoff games and one Grey Cup for the Riders.

LaBatte spent four seasons with the Bombers where he played in 70 regular season games and the team selected him in the first round of the 2008 CFL draft.

LaBatte is a seven-time division all-star, a four-time CFL all-star and was named the CFL most outstanding lineman in 2013 when he won his first Grey Cup as a member of the Riders.