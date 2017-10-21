Calgary Stampeders
October 21, 2017 12:07 am
Updated: October 21, 2017 12:07 pm

Roughriders hand Stampeders rare loss at home

By News Anchor  Global News

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell during first half CFL Labour Day Classic action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Calgary on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. (CFL PHOTO - Larry MacDougal)

A A

The Saskatchewan Roughriders earned a playoff spot and won at McMahon Stadium for the first time since 2009 with a 30-7 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday.

The Roughriders (9-7) were assured at least a crossover post-season berth to the East Division, but stayed hot on the heels of the Edmonton Eskimos (9-6) in the West. Saskatchewan last made the playoffs in 2014.

The ‘Riders also halted Calgary’s lengthy streaks for consecutive wins (11), wins at home (17) and wins against West Division opponents (16).

Calgary (12-2-1) was already assured a home playoff date, but looked to clinch first in the West on Friday.

Saskatchewan’s star receiver Duron Carter, playing cornerback because of injuries and illness, scored a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 37-yard interception return.

Chris Jones scored on a punt return with third-string quarterback Vernon Adams rushing for a major and a two-point convert for the visitors. Tyler Crapigna kicked field goals from 26 and 13 yards.

(The Canadian Press)
Report an error
Calgary Stampeders
CFL
Football
McMahon Stadium
Regina Sports
Roughriders
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Saskatoon Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News