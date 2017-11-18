Sask. Roughriders’ Duron Carter foots bill for 26 fans to watch movie with him

Duron Carter didn’t have to watch the movie Justice League by himself.

On Friday, the colourful receiver took to Twitter offering to take Saskatchewan Roughriders fans to the movies. On Saturday afternoon, 26 heeded the call and Carter picked up the tab, paying $351 to cover the cost of tickets at a Toronto theatre.

“I just wanted to go watch a movie,” Carter said during Saskatchewan’s media availability Saturday at BMO Field. “You might as well have some people who want to be with you.”

“No one wants to go to a movie by themselves, it seems kind of lonely so I might as well have all the people that want to be with me in the movie with me.”

Riders head coach/GM Chris Jones chose not to attend but said he was fine with Carter’s gesture.

“It doesn’t shock me,” Jones said. “That’s what he does, right?”

“The game is (Sunday).”

After a week of practising in Ottawa and preparing to face the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division semifinal Sunday at BMO Field, Carter said it was time for a little rest and relaxation.

“We’ve done so much preparation already throughout the week being in Ottawa, here we just got through another walkthrough,” Carter said. “I think we need some time off, to tell you the truth, to relax and get some time to ourselves before this game.”

“I looked on Rotten Tomato (an online film review aggregator) and it got 40 per cent so I’m going in there kind of iffy. Hopefully it’s really good because then all my teammates will be like, ‘How’s the movie?’ and I’ll be like, ‘Oh it was great.’ I don’t want to be like, ‘Aw, don’t go see it.'”

Carter also took offence to the CFL’s simulator that gave the Riders just an eight per cent chance of winning the Grey Cup. But that’s up from the two per cent shot it gave Saskatchewan prior to its 31-20 East Division semifinal win over the Ottawa Redblacks last weekend.

The Riders are attempting to become the first crossover team to reach the Grey Cup since the rule was adopted in 1996. Saskatchewan comes into Sunday’s game having swept the season series against Toronto 2-0.

“That’s a terrible computer, by the way,” Carter said. “We’ve beaten everybody in the CFL and it’s just like this computer never watched football at all.?

“So how does it change? How does it know? I know it’s fun to look at and talk about but as a team we’re 100 per cent confident. We’re not going back to Regina, we’re going right back to Ottawa (for Grey Cup game).”