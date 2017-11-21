Sports
November 21, 2017 12:36 pm
Updated: November 21, 2017 12:56 pm

WATCH: Grey Cup arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Grey Cup trophy arrived on Parliament Hill in Ottawa to kick off the festivities ahead of Sunday's CFL championship game.

A A

Grey Cup week kicks off in earnest Tuesday in Ottawa.

The East champion Toronto Argonauts and West champion Calgary Stampeders arrive in the nation’s capital and so has the iconic CFL champion trophy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on hand for the festivities, which continue throughout the week before Sunday’s Grey Cup game.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders head to Ottawa for Grey Cup: ‘It’s just a crazy week’

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Stampeders
CFL
Grey Cup
grey cup 2017
Grey Cup arrives Ottawa
Grey Cup week 2017
Justin Trudeau
Toronto Argonauts

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News