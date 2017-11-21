WATCH: Grey Cup arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa
Grey Cup week kicks off in earnest Tuesday in Ottawa.
The East champion Toronto Argonauts and West champion Calgary Stampeders arrive in the nation’s capital and so has the iconic CFL champion trophy.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on hand for the festivities, which continue throughout the week before Sunday’s Grey Cup game.
