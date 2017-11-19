Calgary Stampeders fans get the tailgate party started early

The tailgate party started early at McMahon Stadium Sunday morning hours before the battle of Alberta.

The CFL Western Final features the Edmonton Eskimos and the Calgary Stampeders.

Die hard Stampeders fan, Scott Douglas said it took two weeks of planning to get everything perfect for the tailgate party on game day.

“Some people say we go over and above, but we’re talking about tailgating in November,” Douglas said.

“A fire is a necessity. A BBQ is a necessity. When we’re having wings, a deep fryer is a necessity.”

Jock Wilson with News Talk 770 said Edmonton will be on a high after winning 6 games in a row but that the Stampeders will have one big edge: home field advantage.

The Calgary Stampeders are playing at home, this is their building. They’re going to have their fans here.”

Wilson said the Stampeders were the best team all season long and will be well rested for Sunday’s game.

Calgary and Edmonton have squared off in the Western Final in two of the last three years. This year the outcome will come down to who has the best offensive game, Wilson said.