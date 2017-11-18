Mark Stephen: 3 things the Calgary Stampeders need to do in the West Final

Check out online forums, turn on the radio, visit with friends, and you will hear the same question: “Can the Stampeders handle the Edmonton Eskimos in Sunday’s West Final?”

The question is framed the wrong way. It should be, “Can the Eskimos handle the Stampeders?”

WATCH BELOW: Calgary Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson discusses the CFL Western Final

READ MORE: CFL West final pits league-best Stampeders versus surging Eskimos

Here are three things the Stampeders need to do to move on to the Grey Cup:

First, they need to continue their strong first-quarter play. In three games this year, the Stampeders have not allowed Edmonton to score a touchdown. The fact the Stamps have been so strong in the opening quarter may frustrate the Eskimos.

If Edmonton is frustrated early, they may try things they weren’t intending to. That plays right into the hands of a patient and predatory Stampeder defence.

LISTEN: Preview of the West Final with CFL insider Glen Suitor

View link »

READ MORE: Mark Stephen: Calgary Stampeders need to step up after 3 straight losses

However, the Stampeders have some challenges of their own. They must re-establish the ground game. Ever since the bye week in early October, they have averaged just 47 yards-per-game rushing. Clearly, that must improve.

There is a myriad of reasons why the ground game has struggled but they must establish that part of their game early and continue to pound away.

By contrast, Edmonton’s C. J. Gable has personally rushed for 256 yards in that time (three games). Stampeders stout run defence needs to keep him reigned-in.

LISTEN: Stampeders safety Josh Bell is jacked for the West Final

View link »

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: This could be the last East vs. West CFL Playoffs

Lastly, The Stampeders must continue being productive with their punt return game. Presumptive CFL Special Teams player of the year, Roy Finch, is at the head of the CFL class in punt return yards. While Finch has been a game-changer for the Stampeders, the Eskimos are next-to-last in this area.

Great returns by Roy Finch ensure great field position for the Stampeders as they start drives. He needs to be at his best.

The are other variables that may impact the West Final, which I am convinced will be a very tight, tense game.

I predict the Stampeders will win 23-21.