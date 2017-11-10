Dave Rowe: Dave Dickenson’s ‘to-do list’ as Calgary Stampeders head to Western Final

“Who do you want to face in the Western Final?”

Bet you $10 if I ask that question of anyone on the Stampeders before Sunday, this is the answer I’m going to get: “We don’t really care who we face as long as we take care of our own business.”

So I’m not going to bother.

READ MORE: Singleton, Dickenson headline Stampeders nominated for CFL awards

Even without that interview gem, there’s plenty of questions to ask about this team before then. Here are just a few:”Where’s the running game?” or “Why is the offensive line struggling?” and “Does momentum going into the playoffs matter?”

A 13-win season and a division title should have fans euphoric and plotting Grey Cup parade routes. But the way this year finished up, fans were left nervous and maybe even a little angry.

Dave Dickenson wanted his team playing good football down the stretch. They didn’t. Offensive blunders, special teams busts, and selfish penalties crept into the conversation.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders need to step up after 3 straight losses says Mark Stephen

Roy Finch worried openly about disintegrating team unity after the loss to Winnipeg that closed the regular season.

The truth is, the regular season doesn’t matter.

All that matters is how the team plays on two Sundays in November and this team is good enough to get back on track. Here’s what I think the coach needs to do:

Field his best lineup: Injuries and rest led to a revolving cast of characters in the final weeks. The problem was particularly glaring in the receiving corps, with different lineups each week and players forced to play out of position – leading to a lack of harmony. Assuming Marquay McDaniel is healthy, that issue goes away for the Western Final. Get the running game back on track: That’s tricky. Jerome Messam started the year strong but has looked tentative in recent weeks. Dickenson has admitted Messam’s banged up. If he can’t do the job, don’t be afraid to keep rookie Terry Williams as an option. The offensive line has not been moving the line of scrimmage. Let’s hope the return of Shane Bergman and a week off give them a spark because there aren’t a lot of options there. Restore the dominance of special teams: With a little luck, this problem should be largely self-correcting. Roy Finch is healthy. the mix-n-match Dickenson has been playing with the roster is over and done with. This has had a big effect on teams with all the switching of personnel. Get some swagger back: Hey guys, you won 13 games. You finished first. Someone has to come into your house and try to take your Grey Cup invitation away. Nothing wrong with a little chip on your shoulder.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders ‘not at full gallop’ despite clinching division final says Dave Rowe