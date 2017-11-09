Singleton, Dickenson headline Stampeders nominated for CFL awards

Linebacker Alex Singleton and head coach Dave Dickenson are among the four members of the Calgary Stampeders nominated for CFL player awards.

Singleton is the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. He is up against Montreal’s Kyries Hebert.

Dickenson will face Toronto’s Marc Trestman for Coach of the Year honours.

Kick returner Roy Finch is the West’s nominee for Top Special Teams Player, while receiver Marken Michel will be the representative for Top Rookie.

Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly and Toronto quarterback Ricky Ray are the finalists for the league’s top individual honour, Most Outstanding Player.

The awards will be handed out Nov. 23 in Ottawa, ahead of the Grey Cup on Nov. 27.

You will be able to listen to the West Division semi-final between the Eskimos and Blue Bombers on Sunday on News Talk 770. The winner will face the Stampeders in the West Final on Nov. 19.