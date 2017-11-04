Bombers secure home playoff game with win over Stampeders

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will play at least one more game at home in 2017.

The team clinched home-field advantage in next-weeks playoff game after downing the Calgary Stampeders 23-5 in the regular season finale at McMahon Stadium last night.

Rookie defensive back Brandon Alexander had an interception return for a touchdown, and defensive lineman Tristan Okpalaugo picked up a fumble and ran it back for another score.

Winnipeg now awaits the results of this afternoon’s contest between the Edmonton Eskimos and the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium. The winner moves on to play the Bombers in next week’s divisional semi-final match at Investors Group Field on November 26.​