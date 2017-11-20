Rick Zamperin: Canada’s football semifinals don’t disappoint

This past weekend was as close to football heaven as you can get.

That will come next weekend, of course, with the Grey Cup, Vanier Cup and U.S. Thanksgiving games all on tap.

Aside from the usual NFL fare on Sunday, football fans north of the border were treated to four stupendous playoff games.

Okay, most people will say three stupendous playoff games and one stinker.

Toronto’s 25-21 victory over Saskatchewan and Calgary’s 32-28 win over Edmonton provided CFL fans with plenty to cheer about, while Laval’s 35-23 win against the University of Calgary was thrilling in its own right.

Strangely enough, I found Western’s 81-3 annihilation of Acadia to be a fascinating affair.

As the Mustangs scored touchdowns on their first nine possessions of the game, it was like watching a professional Madden video game player going up against someone who has never picked up an Xbox or PS4 controller in their life.

To be honest, it was like watching a spectacular car crash over and over and over again.

As I’m watching, I am thinking to myself how high could the Mustangs go?

Their 81 points is an all-time USports bowl game record.

Now they have the pleasure of tangling with the defending champion Rouge et Or this Saturday afternoon, which by the way, you can hear on 900 CHML.

Who wins Canada’s university and pro championship games?

Stay tuned. I’ll give you my picks for each game later this week.